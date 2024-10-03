VIDEO: Kane Brown shares a sneak peek of new song with clips of him and his daughters

It looks like new music from Kane Brown is on the way!

Kane shared a teaser of his new song on social media that included clips of him with his daughters Kingsley and Kodi.

“My whole world wasn’t over that dash, it was back there buckled in,” Kane sang in the clip. “Saying, ‘Daddy, look there’s a plane in the sky. Are we there yet? Did you just see that dog run by?’”

“Do squirrels have houses in the trees? Why would God put a stinger on a honeybee? It’s crazy all the things she sees on the side of the road out of the window beside her,” he continues to sing. “I wish I could be more like her. My little danglin feet, pretty in pink, backseat driver.”

He captioned the video, “My back seat drivers.”