NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Keith Urban Performs On "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Keith Urban was mid show recently at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville when he spotted this sign, “I beat cancer to hug Keith Urban.” In true KU fashion, he jumps into the crowd to hug the lady.

Keith was performing at the “Band as One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends” benefit show, for Susan G. Komen’s breast cancer research efforts.