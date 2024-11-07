VIDEO: Lainey Wilson invites young cancer survivor on stage to perform ‘Kerosene’ with her

Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP)

At a recent show in Little Rock, Arkansas, Lainey Wilson notices a sign in the crowd that she could not ignore. A young fan was holding a sign that read, “To Do List: Beat cancer, Beat cancer again, Meet Lainey Wilson, Sing with Lainey.”

Lainey invited the young girl on stage with her after she saw the sign and read it out loud. “Her to-do list is, Beat cancer, she did it. Beat cancer again, she did it. Meet Lainey Wilson, she did it. And sing with Lainey … she’s about to do it, y’all.”