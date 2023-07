CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

During one of her recent shows, Lainey Wilson spotted a young fan named Cash in the crowd with a funny sign. Cash’s sign read, “Lainey help me win my bet, I need a hug then my brother owes me $50!”

Lainey invited Cash on stage and helped him win that $50. After the hug, Cash whispered something in Lainey’s ear that made her laugh. “Y’all won’t believe what Cash just said. He literally said ‘I gotta tell you something, my brother likes your butt!’”