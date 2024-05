Male Artist of the Year nominee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Luke Combs performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Luke Combs has been teasing new music for a while, and most of them have been about being a dad. Luke has two sons under 2-years-old, Tex and Beau, that have obviously influenced his new songs like “Take Me Out To The Ballgame,” “The Man He Sees In Me,” “Huntin’ By Yourself” and “Plant A Seed.”

Luke recently posted a video on Instagram with a fan’s comment that read, “New album full of dad songs please” and responded with the caption “Honestly, not a bad idea...”