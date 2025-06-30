VIDEO: Miranda Lambert joins Morgan Wallen on stage for surprise duet of “Cowgirls”

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen continued his I’m The Problem tour over the weekend in Madison, Wisconsin where Miranda Lambert joined him on stage to perform Morgan’s hit “Cowgirls.”

Ella Langley is also part of Morgan’s tour and she joined him to sing Tate McCrae’s part in “What I Want.”