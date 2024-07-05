VIDEO: Miranda Lambert providing a list of songs that are "fight worthy" for her concerts

Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Miranda Lambert performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert has seen plenty of fights break out recently during her concerts, most of them always happening during her stripped-down performance of “Tin Man.”

“Are y’all fighting during this song? Because I will come down there and you don’t want that.”



Miranda breaks up a catfight during Tin Man 👑



🎥: jackiee0 pic.twitter.com/j7mmEoTWIU — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) June 30, 2024

With that most recent girl fight from her Texas show on June 29 being the last straw, Miranda has decided to share her fighting songs for fans!



