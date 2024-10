2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Morgan Wallen granted 7 year old Addison’s wish at his Charlotte show over the weekend. The little girl has cystic fibrosis and the “Make a Wish Foundation” was able to make hers come true to meet Morgan! The singer spent a lot of time with Addison and her family, taking pictures and signing autographs and wore two bracelets she gave him onstage during his performance. As if we can’t love Morgan any more!