2023 CMT Music Awards – Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Carrie Underwood performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Carrie Underwood sings the Sunday Night NFL Theme song “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” a tough act to follow. But some Pittsburgh Steeler and Dallas Cowboy players gave it a shot before their matchup this week. Hey guys, keep your day jobs!