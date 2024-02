The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Last week, Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray announced that they were expecting their first baby. Now, they have announced the gender!

Baby McCollum is going to be a boy!

In the comment section of the post, Parker mentioned some potential names of the baby - Keaton Cadillac McCollum, King Cowboy McCollum, Yancey Tyler McCollum, Walker Yancey McCollum, and Major Yancey McCollum.