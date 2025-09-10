VIDEO: Pennsylvania man spots a ghost on his Ring camera

Doorbell-Camera Company Ring (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By Woody

Spooky season is officially here!

A Slippery Rock, PA man named Shane Irwin was stunned when he watched the clip notification from his Ring camera. Shane spotted a white shadow that looks like a ghost walking down the street toward the cemetery he live across from.

Ghost, fog, or something else? What do you think?

@@@#👻 GHOST CAUGHT ON CAMERA? 👻 A Ring doorbell in the UK captured something eerie this week… Homeowner Shane Irwin, 42, got a notification just before 8pm that someone was at his door. But when he checked the footage, no one was there — until he spotted a ghostly white figure walking past his house. The strange shadowy shape seemed to drift along the pavement before vanishing into thin air — and here’s the creepy part: Shane lives right across from a cemetery. 🪦 Shane, a big horror fan, said: > “I didn’t notice it at first. Then I spotted it. I must have rewatched the clip 15 times — it was so cool.” What do you think — real ghost or just a trick of the light? 👀 #ghost #Shocking #everyone

Posted by Planet of Stories on Tuesday, September 9, 2025
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!