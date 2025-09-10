VIDEO: Pennsylvania man spots a ghost on his Ring camera

Spooky season is officially here!
A Slippery Rock, PA man named Shane Irwin was stunned when he watched the clip notification from his Ring camera. Shane spotted a white shadow that looks like a ghost walking down the street toward the cemetery he live across from.
Ghost, fog, or something else? What do you think?
@@@#👻 GHOST CAUGHT ON CAMERA? 👻 A Ring doorbell in the UK captured something eerie this week… Homeowner Shane Irwin, 42, got a notification just before 8pm that someone was at his door. But when he checked the footage, no one was there — until he spotted a ghostly white figure walking past his house. The strange shadowy shape seemed to drift along the pavement before vanishing into thin air — and here’s the creepy part: Shane lives right across from a cemetery. 🪦 Shane, a big horror fan, said: > “I didn’t notice it at first. Then I spotted it. I must have rewatched the clip 15 times — it was so cool.” What do you think — real ghost or just a trick of the light? 👀 #ghost #Shocking #everyonePosted by Planet of Stories on Tuesday, September 9, 2025