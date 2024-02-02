VIDEO: Reba McEntire places last in chili cookoff judged by boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn do not cut each other any slack. Reba recently took home last place in the Hillbilly Chili Cookoff and here is the kicker....Rex was a judge!

“Well, Rex was one of the judges, and he came and whispered it in my ear. He said, ‘I’m so sorry.’ [I said], ‘Are you gonna tell me who won?’ [He said,] ‘Well, it’s not you.’ So he handed me the trophy, and it was a chili pepper in the toilet. And so mine took a dump.” Reba said.

Fellow country star, Terri Clark, took home second place in the cookoff.