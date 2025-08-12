VIDEO: Riley Green Breaks up a Girl Fight During a Concert

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Nikki Montgomery

Riley Green was performing in Florida when he was forced to break up a girl fight! He was playing Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” when the fight broke out. In fact, Riley had to intervene not once, but twice. Check out the video:

@cruisingwithdana Riley Green breaks up a girl fight in the pits during a concert! Just trying to sing Toby Keith Courtesy of the Red White and Blue 🇺🇸 (Too many extensions, was my favorite part) @Riley Green #rileygreen #duckman #rileygreenconcert #countrymusic #tobykeith ♬ original sound - Cruising with Dana 🛳️🌴⚓️🩷
