VIDEO: Riley Green Breaks up a Girl Fight During a Concert

Riley Green was performing in Florida when he was forced to break up a girl fight! He was playing Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” when the fight broke out. In fact, Riley had to intervene not once, but twice. Check out the video:
