VIDEO: Riley Green has mid concert dance party with security “Did we just have a moment?”

2023 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Riley Green performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

By Nancy Wilson

During a mid show break during one of his recent shows, Riley Green stepped stage side to grab a guitar. A happy female security guard handed it to him and was rewarded with an impromptu dance party with the singer! He left the lady with a smile as she placed her hand over her heart. His TikTok video was met with appreciation from fans. “Oh what a lucky lady… I can be security!” wrote one fan. “I’d simply pass away,” said another. Well played Riley!

@rileyduckman Did we just have a moment? Mid show dance break with security. #ithinkso #msofficer #countrymusic #chemistry #danceoff #tiktokdance ♬ original sound - Riley Green
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!