VIDEO: Riley Green stops his show telling two guys “If y’all wanna fight, go out here and do it!”

Riley Green was in the middle of performing “Worst Way” last Friday at a show at Coca-Cola Stadium in Toronto when two guys got into it. He stops the show and shows them the door, “stop fighting, I got a few more songs left to play!” Once the two troublemakers were were escorted out, Riley finished out “Worst Way.”

@bootsandhearts He really said “stop fighting I got a few more songs left to play” 😭#bootsandhearts #countrymusic #rileygreen #toronto #concert #livemusic ♬ original sound - Boots and Hearts


