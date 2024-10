2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs with Diplo at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The NHL started their season last night with a triple header on ESPN that included a free concert from one of country music’s rising stars, Shaboozey.

Shaboozey performed a free concert in Salt Lake City, Utah before the inaugural Utah Hockey Club game against the Chicago Blackhawks.