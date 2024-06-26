Video: Taylor Swift puts out fire in her kitchen

Taylor Swift FILE - Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer's Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment, attorneys said Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File) (Ed Zurga/AP)

No judgement here, Taylor Swift saved the day! A fire broke out in Taylor’s kitchen after a fun night with a friend and luckily she had a fire extinguisher handy.

In case you haven’t heard, Gracie Adams released a collaboration with Taylor called “Us”. Well, Gracie said the song came to be during a late night at Taylor’s place after lots of wine. Hey, I do everything better with a little wine or after a few beers too, if we’re being honest here.

According to Billboard, during one of their trips to the kitchen, a fire broke out on the island from a candle that had been burning all night. Taylor was quick to grab a fire extinguisher. Well, as you’ll see, after a minute or so of trying to get it to work, she finally put it out.

Gracie said, “We both had crazy chest coughs for weeks after because the whole kitchen was covered in smoke. That was a really good night, no one got hurt...It was gnarly, but it was funny.”

There are two videos and you can watch Taylor the firefighter in the 2nd one.