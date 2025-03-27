VIDEO: Toby Keith included in Medal of Honor Museum grand opening

Country music recording artist Toby Keith holds a red Solo cup as he performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas officially opened its doors on Tuesday (March 25) and found a special way to honor Toby Keith in its grand opening ceremony.

“There was a drone & fireworks show that featured all the living presidents, as well as our military’s orchestras and choirs performing ‘American Soldier’ with an amazing vocal from Toby recorded a few years ago that gave everyone chills. It was a touching tribute to those who went about and beyond the call of duty.” A video shared from Toby’s Instagram account was captioned.