VIDEO: WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark joins Jordan Davis onstage in Indy

WNBA: Preseason-Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) laughs before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Nancy Wilson

If this basketball thing doesn’t work out, maybe WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark can hit the road? She and Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hall joined Jordan Davis onstage during his stop in Indy Wednesday night to belt out “Buy Dirt!”

Caitlin didn’t get invited to play on the women’s Olympic basketball team and is taking advantage of some time off!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!