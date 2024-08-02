VIDEO: WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark joins Jordan Davis onstage in Indy

WNBA: Preseason-Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) laughs before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

If this basketball thing doesn’t work out, maybe WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark can hit the road? She and Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hall joined Jordan Davis onstage during his stop in Indy Wednesday night to belt out “Buy Dirt!”

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull join Jordan Davis on stage to conclude his show in Indy pic.twitter.com/jqmulLoaNZ — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) August 1, 2024

Caitlin didn’t get invited to play on the women’s Olympic basketball team and is taking advantage of some time off!