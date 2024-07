2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day Two FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Bryan performs onstage for day two of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)

Zach Bryan was playing a stop on his The Quittin’ Time Tour at New Orleans’ Little Caesars Superdome over the weekend when a fan snuck on stage to shake his hand.

“I got no f--kin’ idea who that one was,” Zach said while laughing.

“Don’t sneak on this stage, man,” he said, but admitted, “That kid’s a legend for doing it.”