VOA Country Music Fest announces first headline artist for 2026 Blake Shelton will be one of the headline artists performing at the festival in 2026

Our friends at the annual Voices Of America Country Music Festival just announced their first headliner of the 2026 Festival, and it is Blake Shelton!

More festival headliners for 2026 will be announced in the coming days, but for now, here is what we know about next year’s VOA Country Music Festival.

2026 VOA Country Music Festival Info

Dates: August 6th through 9th

Voice Of America Park in West Chester Tickets: 4-day passes to the festival are on sale now

Map of the festival grounds

