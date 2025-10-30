VOA Country Music Fest announces first headline artist for 2026

Blake Shelton will be one of the headline artists performing at the festival in 2026

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

Our friends at the annual Voices Of America Country Music Festival just announced their first headliner of the 2026 Festival, and it is Blake Shelton!

More festival headliners for 2026 will be announced in the coming days, but for now, here is what we know about next year’s VOA Country Music Festival.

2026 VOA Country Music Festival Info

