VOA Country Music Fest unveils popular second headline artist for 2026

Rascal Flatts will be joining Blake Shelton as one of the headline artists performing at the festival in 2026

Rascal Flatts
By Jimmy Larrabee

Our friends at the annual Voices Of America Country Music Festival just announced their second headliner of the 2026 Festival, and it is Rascal Flatts!

The band joins Blake Shelton as the only headline acts announced so far. More festival headliners for 2026 will be announced in the coming days, but for now, here is what we know about next year’s VOA Country Music Festival.

2026 VOA Country Music Festival Info

