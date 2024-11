Want to eat out on Thanksgiving? Some outstanding places are open!

Eating out on Thanksgiving is a great tradition that many families have.

Our family has done this throughout the years and it’s a real treat and relief not to have to cook.

Who’s open this year?

These outstanding places:

Bob Evans

Cracker Barrel

Carver’s

Brio

El Meson

Fleming’s

Make sure you call ahead and check the hours. Fleming’s accepts reservations.