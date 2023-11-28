WATCH: Blake Shelton’s newest Hallmark movie

Blake Shelton is helping fans get into the holiday spirit with his newest project: another Hallmark movie!

After leaving The Voice, Shelton has been hard at work producing a lot of content like his own game show, Barmageddon, and most recently, the next installment in a Hallmark movie series!

Back in 2018, Shelton started his partnership with Hallmark, creating a series of movies based off his song “Time for Me to Come Home,” which is off his 2012 Cheers, It’s Christmas album.

Since his first movie in the series came out, Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018), he’s since put out Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019), Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020), Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (2021), and Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (2022).

According to IMDB, the new film installment, Time for Her To Come Home for Christmas, centers around Carly, a young musician who heads to a small town to work with a church choir for the holiday season. But when she meets a young Army veteran with a talent for singing, the holidays take on a whole new meaning.

We’ve got a brand new movie coming y’alls way!!!! “Time For Her To Come Home For Christmas” premieres Thu Nov 30 at 8/7c on @hallmarkmovie!!!! #ComeHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/Tz5S53D3NE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 22, 2023

The cast features some familiar faces: Chris Carmack, one of the stars of Nashville and Grey’s Anatomy, plays the role of Matthew in the new Hallmark film. Additionally, Grace Leer — who’s a country singer-songwriter and a contestant on Season 18 of American Idol — appears onscreen in the film.

Fans will be able to catch this new Hallmark movie on Thursday, November 30 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.



