WATCH: Edmonton Oilers Fans Sing Shania Twain At Stanley Cup Finals

Edmonton Oilers fans love some Shania Twain!
Shania Twain, being from Canada is rooting for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals...during Game 4 on Saturday night, the fans broke out in song singing “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” - the video can’t help but put a smile on your face!
Game 5 is tonight in South Florida - Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers at 8:00PM!
