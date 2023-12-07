Watch Kip Winger Talk New Winger Box Set “Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993″ And More

Winger has a new box set “Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993. ″ We jumped on Zoom with Bassist, Songwriter and Singer Kip Winger to talk about the box set and more. I was curious how it felt to Kip because fans see a retrospective like this in terms of memories we have connected to the music, for the musicians it’s a look back on their creative life. Kip said it was a cool project. Kip seemed happy that he was involved with these remasters. He did mention it was the first time he’s had a hand in this.

Kip discussed going back into storage to find things for the package. That included the original artwork for the first album. He said there are cool drawings that show how that artwork came about and the logo. The set has a full disc of demos. When speaking about that disc, Kip commented that “In some cases I prefer the demos.” That is why he made them part of the package. Kip did say he has an interest in remixing the first two records to make them a little bit more the way he heard them.

Kip did comment that there really weren’t any surprises going back over the material for the box set. He told me he was so close to the music that he “Can remember every single step.” Kip seemed to come back to the fact that this was the first time he had a hand in remastering. He even mentioned this being the only package that got his approval. He said it was really hands on his project. There are no bonus cuts as part of this set. That was by design. Kip said the songs were not part of the original albums, they didn’t make it on them. That isn’t how he sees the albums. Kip commented “I’m an album guy. I made those albums very specifically and that’s kind of how I wanted to present them.” We discussed this being a sort of intimate communication with the fans.

Kip joked that in some ways putting together the set was frustrating knowing he had certain pictures somewhere that he couldn’t find. He also shared going back into all his old notebooks to find the original lyrics that have been reproduced for the box set. He spoke about discovering the original lyrics to “Spell I’m Under.” He also mentioned artwork from when the band was still known as Sahara.

When asked which album he best felt represented Winger and that he was happy was part of the box set Kip immediately responded “Pull.” He said that was the album where they were able to “Manifest the sound I’d kind of been hearing in my head for the band the whole time.” Being the box set covers 88-93 and in 2023 we got a new album from Winger; I asked Kip what he thought the main difference is between the sound then and now 30 years later. Surprisingly, he said, “Not much.” He discussed he and guitarist Reb Beach having a specific formula in how they work. Kip is quick to point out that he does not use the word formula with any negative connotation.

Kip is a symphonic composer. It made me curious of he had ever considered combining rock tunes, either old ones or new ones, with symphonic music. Even though he has been asked to do that many times, he seems against the concept. He says he is very much a purist, and he doesn’t like that sound.

