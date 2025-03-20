WATCH: Little Boy Freaks Out Seeing Dolly Parton

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This sweet 8 year old boy is going viral on social media for his reaction seeing Dolly Parton in person at Dollywood! Honestly, we’d probably scream too if we saw Dolly! Check out the funny moment below and watch Dolly’s reaction:

Not only did he see Dolly in person but she saw him too! She pointed him out of the crowd, smiled, and even shared a laugh - a moment caught on camera he’ll always cherish, and get to look back on.

Dolly stopped by Dollywood to celebrate the parks 2025 season opening - this was her first public appearance since losing her husband Carl. “It’s a hole in my heart, you know, but we’ll fill that up with good stuff and he’ll still always be with me...” -Dolly



