We salute our veterans with a list of deals to get today!

- 7-Eleven: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free coffee or Big Gulp with 7Rewards.
- Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Veterans can dine in on Nov. 11 and enjoy a free Chocolate Chunk Pizooki with no minimum food purchase. Veterans will also get a free appetizer coupon that can be used between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31, 2024.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free order of 10 boneless wings with valid ID.
- Chick-Fil-A: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free breakfast chicken biscuit or lunch/dinner original chicken sandwich with valid ID.
- Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal when dining in the restaurant on Nov. 11. Click here for more information.
- Dave & Buster’s: Veterans get a free entree up to $20 and a free $10 Power Card on Nov. 11.
- Dunkin’: Active and retired military get one free donut on Nov. 11. Order must be placed in the store.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Active-duty military and veterans get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with an in-store purchase on Nov. 11
- Firehouse Subs: Veterans and active-duty military can visit any Firehouse Subs and receive a free combo, including a medium sub, chips or a cookie, and a drink.
- Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night is Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to closing. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Military service members and veterans can enjoy 25% off on menu items.
- Hooters: On Nov. 11, all retired and active-duty military who purchase a beverage can order one free meal from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (dine-in only).
- IHOP: Active-duty military and veterans can get a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when dining in.
- Little Caesars: On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20 oz. beverage.
- Olive Garden: Active-duty military and veterans are being offered a complimentary entree from a special menu on Nov. 11 for dine-in only.
- Outback Steakhouse: Active-duty military and veterans will receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an entree (dine-in only) on Nov. 11
- Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military, and reservists get free Veteran’s Shrimp & Chip, French fries, and coleslaw on Nov. 11 for dine-in only.
- Red Robin: On Nov. 11, active-duty military and veterans can order a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Side while dining in a restaurant.
- Scooters Coffee: Free medium drinks are available to veterans.
- Starbucks: Veterans and military service members and spouses will receive a free tall (12-ounce) brewed coffee (iced or hot) on Nov. 11. More information here
- Texas Roadhouse: On Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military can dine in from a special menu or receive a meal voucher to use at a later date for dine-in or carry-out. The voucher is good until May 30, 2025.
