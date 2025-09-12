Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building: The gang returns for season 5 to investigate the murder of their doorman.

Prime Video

The Girlfriend: This new psychological thriller series was directed by and stars Robin Wright.

Netflix

The Wrong Paris: Watch the romance film about a woman who wants to go to France and ends up in Texas.

CBS, Paramount+

77th Emmy Awards: Television's biggest night will award the stars of the year's biggest shows.

Movie theaters

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: It's time to say goodbye to the franchise from creator Julian Fellowes.

The Long Walk: See the film adaptation of Stephen King's novel.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

