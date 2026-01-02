Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Stranger Things: The series finale of the beloved sci-fi series will find the Hawkins gang united to defeat Vecna once and for all.

Run Away: The latest Harlan Coben series adaptation follows a web of secrets and a search for a missing daughter.

ABC

The Year: 2025: Robin Roberts' annual retrospective includes interviews with Jonas Brothers and Robert Irwin.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: The annual televised countdown to the new year features musical performances that lead up to the Times Square ball drop.

E!, USA Network

Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea Handler hosts the awards ceremony on Jan. 4.

Movie theaters

The Plague: This horror film expands into even more theaters to start off the new year.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

