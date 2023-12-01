Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Netflix
American Symphony: The new documentary follows musician Jon Batiste and his wife as she battles cancer.
Family Switch: All these years after 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner stars in another body-swapping comedy. This time it's a Christmas movie!
May December: You have to watch this genre-bending film that's already getting Oscar buzz. It stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton.
Apple TV+
Slow Horses: Your favorite agents are back for season 3, which is sure to be filled with all the signature twists and turns.
Max
Bookie: Charlie Sheen reteams with Chuck Lorre in the new comedy series.
Prime Video
Candy Cane Lane: Last but not least, you can get into the holiday spirit with Eddie Murphy's latest film.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.