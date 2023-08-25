Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: The trashy reality TV show of your dreams is back for even more mess when it returns for an explosive season 2.

Ragnarok: The wait is over -- find out what happens to the modern-day Norse gods in the third and final season of Ragnarok.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah: Adam Sandler acts alongside his daughters in this new coming-of-age comedy.

Hulu

Vacation Friends 2: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner are back for more in this Hulu original movie.

Disney+

Star Wars: Ahsoka: Star Wars lovers have waited years for the fan-favorite former Jedi to get her own show and not its finally come to pass.

Apple TV+

Invasion: What would you do if aliens invaded Earth? Season two of Invasion grapples with this mystery and more.

Happy streaming!

