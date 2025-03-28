Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
ABC
The Conners: After more than three decades on TV, the final chapter in the Conners' story debuts with the show's season 7 premiere.
Apple TV+
The Studio: Hollywood plays itself in the new Seth Rogen series.
Prime Video
Holland: Nicole Kidman stars in the new film about a homemaker whose picture-perfect life is flipped upside down.
Netflix
The Life List: A young woman conquers her grief as she works through her life's goals in the new film.
Movie theaters
Death of a Unicorn: Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega accidentally run over a unicorn in the A24 film.
The Woman in the Yard: A mysterious woman haunts a grief-stricken family in the horror movie.

