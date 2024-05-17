Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

The Killing Kind: A lawyer is stalked by the man she once defended in the drama series.

Netflix

Bridgerton: After two long years, there are finally new episodes of the romance series. Watch Colin and Penelope's love story unfold in part 1 of season 3.

Power: Learn how American policing has grown in size and scale in the documentary film.

Prime Video

Outer Range: Solve the mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness in season 2.

Apple TV+

The Big Cigar: Watch the true story of Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba in the new series.

Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Eight iconic queens return to compete in season 9 of the reality series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

