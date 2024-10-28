Wendy's Boo Bag is a limited edition way to celebrate the holiday.

The meal offers a choic of English muffin sandwiches and some potatoes.

General Views of New York FILE PHOTO: Wendy's has introduced a $3 breakfast meal deal for a limited time. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Nick Roberts

Wendy’s has been getting in the value game lately, and now they’ve cranked it up a notch with their latest Halloween offering:

Wendy’s® Frosty® Boo! Books® are back alongside NEW bone-chillingly fun Boo! Bags meal* and Frosty toy for the whole family! Beginning October 21, while supplies last, fans can order a limited-edition Boo! Bag meal, featuring a Dave’s Single®, small Hot & Crispy Fry, small chocolate Frosty®, glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure and a Boo! Book®. HalloWEENDY’s is delivering spooky food and fun for “kidults” and parents!

The price varies by location, but this sounds like a huge value and a lot of food!

