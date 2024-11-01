Wendy's releases new items for fall

Wendy’s has been in the game lately releasing new items. First it was the famous Spongebob Squarepants collaboration burger and now they’ve upped the game with other new items for fall.

The new items include:

Salted Caramel Frosty: This sounds incredible. What could be better than a vanilla frosty with salted caramel? Could it taste like a caramel drumstick? This to me is a must try and sounds outrageously good. The item offers “a spoonful of warm & cozy comfort in every chilly bite,” the release described

This sounds incredible. What could be better than a vanilla frosty with salted caramel? Could it taste like a caramel drumstick? This to me is a must try and sounds outrageously good. The item offers “a spoonful of warm & cozy comfort in every chilly bite,” the release described Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger: The announcement also included the introduction of the mushroom bacon cheeseburger. Built on Wendy’s fresh, never-frozen beef, this burger is loaded with savory roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, Muenster cheese and a creamy garlic spread, the release said. I always local Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburgers, so again, this one is a must try.

The announcement also included the introduction of the mushroom bacon cheeseburger. Built on Wendy’s fresh, never-frozen beef, this burger is loaded with savory roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, Muenster cheese and a creamy garlic spread, the release said. I always local Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburgers, so again, this one is a must try. New Taco Salad: They’ve returned the legendary item with updated flavors. A new salsa dressing, fire-roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips and their legendary chili.

The new items hit on November 12th.