Wendy's releases new items for fall

By Nick Roberts

Wendy’s has been in the game lately releasing new items. First it was the famous Spongebob Squarepants collaboration burger and now they’ve upped the game with other new items for fall.

The new items include:

  • Salted Caramel Frosty: This sounds incredible. What could be better than a vanilla frosty with salted caramel? Could it taste like a caramel drumstick? This to me is a must try and sounds outrageously good. The item offers “a spoonful of warm & cozy comfort in every chilly bite,” the release described
  • Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger: The announcement also included the introduction of the mushroom bacon cheeseburger. Built on Wendy’s fresh, never-frozen beef, this burger is loaded with savory roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, Muenster cheese and a creamy garlic spread, the release said. I always local Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburgers, so again, this one is a must try.
  • New Taco Salad: They’ve returned the legendary item with updated flavors. A new salsa dressing, fire-roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips and their legendary chili.

The new items hit on November 12th.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!