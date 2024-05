My toilet tank cracked on me over the weekend and I had to replace it. Now, I have a used toilet sitting on the side of my house with my trash cans that I have no have no idea what to do with.

Our toilet tank cracked and started leaking this weekend so we had to replace it. What do I do with a used toilet? Do I take it somewhere? Will the trash pick it up? HALP! Posted by Woody K99.1FM on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Listeners called in to help out with suggestions!