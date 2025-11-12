🎄 Where to watch every classic and new holiday movie this season

The most wonderful time of the year is here — and so are your favorite holiday movies. Whether you’re cozying up with timeless classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas, or streaming fresh holiday hits like A Merry Little EX-Mas and A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, there’s something festive for everyone. Here’s your complete guide to when and where to watch every must-see holiday movie this season — from network premieres to streaming exclusives on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (NBC)
Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.
Frosty the Snowman (NBC)
Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)
Thursday, Dec. 4 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 25 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6 10:15 p.m.
Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV)
Saturday December 13th
Sunday December 14th
NETFLIX:
A Merry Little EX-Mas
Champagne Problems
Jingle Bell Heist
My Secret Santa
That Christmas
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Man Vs. Baby
Goodbye June
1000 Miles From Christmas
Christmas in the Heartland
PRIME VIDEO:
Scrooge
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy
Oh. What. Fun.
Merv
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Red One
A Cinderella Christmas Ball
Christmas Under the Northern Lights
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Christmas with the Kranks
DISNEY +:
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
The Snowball Protocol
A Wisconsin Christmas Pie
A Christmas Prayer
A Royal Icing Christmas
Christmas in Midnight Clear
A Very Curious Christmas
Christmas of Giving
Timeless Tidings of Joy
Pencil Me in for Christmas