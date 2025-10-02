Which states are most interested in classic rock?

Google Trends is a Google website that tracks the most popular search terms daily. We recently looked up what states had the most interest in classic rock in the last 12 months, and the results may surprise you.
These are the states with the most interest in classic rock in the last 12 months - ranked 1-50
- North Dakota
- Missouri
- Arkansas
- Wisconsin
- New Mexico
- Vermont
- Iowa
- Wyoming
- Idaho
- Delaware
- South Dakota
- Kansas
- Oklahoma
- Maine
- Pennsylvania
- New Hampshire
- Nebraska
- Indiana
- Colorado
- Rhode Island
- Michigan
- Nevada
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Ohio
- Alaska
- Montana
- South Carolina
- Minnesota
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Oregon
- Arizona
- Washington
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Maryland
- Utah
- Florida
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Virginia
- Louisiana
- New York
- Hawaii
- California
- Georgia
