Whitney Cummings gives birth to a baby boy

Comedian, actress and producer Whitney Cummings has a new job: mom.

The Two Broke Girls co-creator posted a photo on her Instagram in which she's breastfeeding a new baby boy. "3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again," she joked in the caption.

Her post drew a million mazel tovs from her famous friends, including fellow comics Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish and Jo Koy, as well as Adam Devine, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Oscar winner (and new mom of twins) Hilary Swank, who noted, "Have lots of tips, if ya need any!!!!"

Cummings didn't reveal the baby's birth date or name as of yet.

The 41-year-old used social media to reveal she was "with child" back in June, via some pool pics with her dog and an accompanying sonogram, writing, "In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All [tour] dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

She also used Insta to reveal later that month that she was having a boy and tracked her pregnancy journey with photos nearly up until she gave birth, even asking her fans how to induce labor.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.