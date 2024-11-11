'Wicked' Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth pose with film's stars at LA premiere

Broadway Wicked is meeting present-day film Wicked.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth — stars from the original Broadway cast — joined Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday.

The group of four posed together on the carpet, locking arms with the present stars tucked in between the stars of the 2003 Broadway musical. The Wicked film stars Grande and Erivo in the lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

"I watched it with our 'Wicked' family and I bawled the entire time," Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original Broadway production, said in a clip posted on the Wicked account's Instagram Story.

"I was so proud of her. She killed it," Chenoweth said of Grande. "And Cynthia, we knew she was going to be powerful but the warmth and heart she brings to it. Just like Idina, it was perfect."

Along with Grande and Erivo, Wicked stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22. Wicked: Part Two is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.