'Wicked: For Good' casts spell on the box office with $150 million opening

Wicked: For Good did good business at the box office this weekend, opening with $150 million.
The second act of 2024's Wicked broke the previous film's record for biggest debut of a Broadway adaptation of all time, according to Variety. Wicked brought in $112.5 million in its debut weekend last year.
The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is also this year's second-biggest opening behind A Minecraft Movie, which debuted with $162 million back in April.
The week's two other new releases, the Brendan Fraser-starring Rental Family and the action thriller Sisu: Road to Revenge, opened at numbers five and six, respectively. Rental Family had a $3.3 million haul, while Sisu took in $2.6 million
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Wicked: For Good – $150 million
2. Now You See Me: Now You Don't – $9.1 million
3. Predator: Badlands – $6.25 million
4. The Running Man – $5.8 million
5. Rental Family – $3.3 million
6. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $2.6 million
7. Regretting You – $1.52 million
8. Nuremberg – $1.23 million
9. Black Phone 2 – $1 million
10. Sarah's Oil – $771,542
