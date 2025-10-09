'Wicked: For Good' shatters multiple Fandango ticketing records

Jonathan Bailey is Fiyero and Ariana Grande is Glinda in 'Wicked: For Good.' (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Wicked: For Good has flown past several Fandango ticketing records.

The upcoming Universal Pictures movie-musical sequel film has become Fandango's best first-day ticket preseller of 2025, according to the ticketing service company.

It also has entered the top 10 of all best first-day ticket presellers in the history of the company and now holds the record for Fandango's best PG-rater first-day ticket preseller of all time.

Wicked: For Good surpassed Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and Superman to grab the record for Fandango's best first-day ticket presale.

The upcoming film joins Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and more blockbusters on Fandango's top 10 best all-time first-day ticket presale list. It now ranks above Frozen, The Lion King and KPop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along Event on the all-time best PG-rated first-day ticket presale list.

"With last year's Wicked breaking records and captivating audiences around the world, it is no surprise that fans are racing to get their tickets to Wicked: For Good," Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a press release. "The first film became a true cultural phenomenon bringing new generations into the world of Wicked, and it's clear that fans can't wait to see how the story continues on the big screen."

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21. It stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!