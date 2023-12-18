“Willie Nelson & Family” series to debut on Paramount+

Willie Nelson has experienced many highs and lows throughout his career and now fans get to see inside this journey with his new documentary series, “Willie Nelson & Family.”

The series, executively produced by the creator of “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan, was critically acclaimed at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and explores the 90-year-old country icon’s early life, the struggle of his early years in Nashville, his rise to Outlaw country superstardom and how it all came crashing down when the IRS seized his assets.

Alongside Nelson as the narrator for his own story, a wide array of Nelson’s musical colleagues and friends, including Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, Dolly Parton, Bill Anderson, Bobby Bare and more share their take on the icons climb to stardom.

Fans can start streaming this new series on Paramount+ beginning December 21.