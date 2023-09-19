Win Tickets To Buckeye Country Superfest With Nancy And Woody

Buckeye Country Superfest adds a 2nd day

Listen the GAMETIME on New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody just after 8am this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, and more! You will also win a four-pack of tickets to the Hot Wheel Monster Trucks Live Glow Party on February 17th at Truist Arena!



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/18/23 - 9/22/23. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive ENTER PRIZE. (ARV: $100). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

