Win Tickets To Buckeye Country Superfest With Nancy And Woody

Listen the GAMETIME on New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody just after 8am this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, and more! You will also win a four-pack of tickets to the Hot Wheel Monster Trucks Live Glow Party on February 17th at Truist Arena!









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/18/23 - 9/22/23. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive ENTER PRIZE. (ARV: $100). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409