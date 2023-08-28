Win Tickets To See Jason Aldean At Nationwide Arena

Listen to GAMETIME on New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody just after 8am this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jason Aldean at Nationwide Arena on October 19th! You will also win a pair of tickets to the Kings of Late Night Comedy Tour featuring Jay Leno, Craig Ferguson and Arsenio Hall, this Saturday at the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati AND a 4-pack of tickets to the Mayberry Market Event this Friday and Saturday at Walnut Hills Farm in Huber Heights!









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/28/23-9/1/23. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive that morning’s prize package. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409