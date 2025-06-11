Wright State catcher, Arcanum native, named Second Team All-American

(Wright State Baseball (via X, formerly Twitter)/Wright State Baseball (via X, formerly Twitter))

It’s been an exciting season for the Wright State University baseball team. The Raiders reached the regional final of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

Now, some Raider players are being recognized for their accomplishments. Senior catcher and Arcanum, Ohio native, Boston Smith, has been named a second-team All-American by Perfect Game.

Smith hit .370 for the Raiders this season and broke both the program and Horizon League single-season home run records, smashing 26 baseballs over the fence.

Wright State fell to Louisville 6-0 in the regional final on June 1st, ending their season with a 40-21 overall record.