The Year in Entertainment 2025: Trends that took over

If you're not careful, you can find out that it's not clocking to you that you haven't been standing on business by knowing all of the cultural trends that happened this year. That's why we're going over the memes, viral moments and trend-setting sensations that dominated the cultural landscape of 2025:

No one could get enough of Labubus this year. The collectible plush toys, which were created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung, are fluffy monsters with pointy teeth, large ears and a playful look on their face. They're exclusively sold by the retailer Pop-Mart, although knockoff versions of the product, known as Lafufus, also took the world by storm. While most people don't usually get to pick which color Labubu appears in their blind box, TikTok user Lilzbullzmarbella infamously showed off her gold one. "I have the one and only 24 carat gold Labubu," she says in a video that went viral.

Here's one that we'll do our best to explain, but you may want to consult your youngest family member for more. The phrase 6-7, pronounced six seven, was completely unavoidable this year. YouTuber Cam Wilder posted a video in which a young boy named Maverick Trevillian is seen yelling, "Six seven," while doing a hand gesture moving upward-facing palms up and down. Video edits of Maverick doing this went viral, and the phrase, which has no fixed meaning, became a meme popular with Gen Alpha.

It was the video we all cringed at but couldn't look away from. A couple, locked in an intimate embrace, were caught allegedly cheating on their respective spouses while on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert this summer. Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and its head of human resources, Kristin Cabot, immediately pulled apart from each other just as Coldplay's Chris Martin said, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

A video of Justin Bieber speaking to the paparazzi sparked an internet phenomenon this year. "You're not getting it. It's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?" Bieber asks the photographers. The phrase became so popular that Bieber himself referenced it in his SWAG track "STANDING ON BUSINESS."

Finally, the TikTok audio referred to as "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday," which featured an old advertisement for the Jet2 airline mixed with the 2015 song "Hold My Hand" by Jess Glynne, took the world by storm. Everyone was using the cheerful audio to ironically post disastrous videos from vacations gone wrong.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.