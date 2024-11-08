'Yellowstone' stars gearing up for show's fifth season return on Sunday

One of the biggest shows on TV finally makes its anticipated return on Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, when Yellowstone rides on.

The show had been on a nearly two-year hiatus, and after rumored static between producers and lead Kevin Costner -- which he denies -- and the dual Hollywood strikes, the drama's stars tell ABC Audio they were eager to get back in the saddle.

"[F]or us to go back to work, it felt like we had a gift in our hands," expresses Kelly Reilly, who plays fiery Beth Dutton. "We wanted to make it as special and to be a gratitude to be back in work, and to be back together with each other, with this crew in this beautiful landscape. You don't want to take that for granted. And this year especially, we felt that."

Luke Grimes, who plays Beth's brother Kacee agreed, saying, " ... [C]oming back from the long break, you know, everyone was super excited, but also knowing that this is the end, and this is the last season, sort of gave it some weight that it didn't have in seasons past."

Cole Hauser, who plays Beth's husband Rip Wheeler, is grateful Rip and Beth have such a loyal fanbase -- some of whom have named their baby boys Rip in his honor. "[A]s an actor, your intention is to affect people," he says. "And certainly I believe that Kelly and I have done that."

Kelsey Asbille, who portrays Kacee's wife Monica Dutton, teases fans of the remaining episodes, "I think we we set out to accomplish what we did in season one, which is really [discovering] what the Dutton legacy means."

Hauser says of the story's conclusion, "It's not what you expect."

"And even when you think you know what's happening, you don't," Reilly continues.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.