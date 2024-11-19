You do what with your Thanksgiving turkey?

A recent trend in social media show people are marinating their Thanksgiving turkeys in pillowcases.

NBC Chef Elizabeth Heiskell started the trend. It involves slathering a turkey in butter and then wrapping it in bacon.

A clean pillowcase is then soaked in butter, wine and chicken broth before being wrapped around the bird.

Once the turkey is fully marinated, it is placed in an oven and baked to perfection.

I have alot of questions here:

1) I am hoping people are using a “new” pillowcase, not even a washed one?

2) You don’t bake the pillowcase in the oven right?

This sounds terrible to me! In reality, isn’t it the bacon and butter that makes it taste so good?

Can you accomplish the same thing with a safe oven bag?



